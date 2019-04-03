Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARILYN CHAMBERLIN. View Sign

MARILYN CHAMBERLIN



Mar. 16, 2019



Marilyn June Chamberlin of Lakeland, Fla., formerly of Mehoopany and Meshoppen, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving sister, Linda June Traver, and Marilyn's long-time friend, Ginny Spooner.



Born on May 20, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Mary June of Mehoopany.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Weldon Chamberlin of Lakeland, Fla.; sisters: Mary Ellen June of Mehoopany, Elizabeth June of White Haven, and Shirley June Honeywell of Colorado.



Surviving are her step-daughter, Sandi Chamberlin of Lakeland, Fla.; brothers: Woody June and wife Kim of Glen Burnie, Md., Gary June of Nicholson, and Tim June of Exton; and sister Linda June Traver and her husband Robert of Monroe Township; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her extended family: John McDade, Elizabeth Kapke, and Allison McDade, all of Lakeland, Fla.



Before retiring, Marilyn worked in retail at Sears in Lakeland, Fla. She was a life-long fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, and could give you any statistic for every player for every season. She was also a huge fan of Elvis Presley, and was an officer in the Elvis Fan Club in Lakeland. Marilyn had a great zest for life and to know her was to love her. Her great spark and beautiful smile will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 3, 2019

