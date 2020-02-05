|
Mark J. Abrams, 51, of Springbrook Township, passed away Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2020, in the emergency room at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Robin Abrams.
Born Dec. 9, 1968, in Long Branch, N.J., he is the son of Judie Berbec Abrams of Tunkhannock and the late Earl J. Abrams.
Mark had been employed for many years as an equipment operator and foreman in the paving industry. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mark loved to sing, enjoyed working on cars and was huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He loved his family and will be deeply missed by them.
He is survived by a son: Colton Bell; three stepchildren: Richard Babcock, Tiffany Herbst and Heather Babcock; 11 grandchildren; two sisters: Missy Henry and husband Blain and Maren Visavati and husband Ken; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The funeral will be Thursday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. from the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Rd., Clifford, with Rev. Rick Womer of the Tunkhannock Assembly of God Church, officiating.
A viewing will be held Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations toward Mark's final expenses. Donations can be made directly to the funeral home on its website.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Feb. 5, 2020