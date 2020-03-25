|
Mark A. Heft, 52, of Ferncrest Drive, Tunkhannock, (Westgate), passed away unexpectedly at the Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunkhannock, on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Mark was born in Flemington, N.J., on Jan. 24, 1968, the son of the late, Donald C. Heft Sr., who passed away in 2014, and Barbara 'Bea' A. Riker Szymanski, who passed away on Jan. 16, 2015. Mark was also the son of the late, Frank C. Szymanski, who passed away on May 19, 2019.
Growing up in the Laceyville area, he was a graduate of Wyalusing High School, with the class of 1986. After high school Mark attended aviation school in Oklahoma.
For many years he was employed by X.L.C. Services at the Procter & Gamble Paper Products Plant in Mehoopany. Mark was a roll grab operator, working in the line supply department.
In his spare time, he enjoyed many hobbies including, hunting, fishing, gardening, woodworking, and video gaming. Mark loved cooking and he considered himself the 'Master Griller' of the family. Mark was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, he also loved traveling and many adventures outside the area. His special relaxation times were being at the old farmstead, where he grew up on Peet Hill, outside of Laceyville.
Surviving is his wife, the former Donna D. Yanick, to whom he was married to for 26 years; and his two daughters Maria A. Heft and Maxine R. Heft, both of Tunkhannock. Mark is also survived by his brothers: Howard 'Mike' and Dawn Heft, of Glen Gardner, N.J., and Donald C. Heft Jr. of Tunkhannock; and his sister Elizabeth 'Liz' and Lyndon Wilbur, of Springville; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Mark is also survived by his extended family of his mother-in-law, Shirley Faith Yanick, of Tunkhannock; and his sisters-in-law: Sandra and Dave Dunbar, and Laura Yanick, both of Tunkhannock.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Joseph Yanick;, and a niece, Taryn Ann Detwiler.
Memorial services for Mark will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were made through the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Mar. 25, 2020