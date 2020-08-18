|
Mark A. Heft, 52, of Ferncrest Drive, Tunkhannock, (Westgate), passed away unexpectedly at Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunkhannock on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Mark was born in Flemington, N.J., on Jan. 24, 1968 the son of the late, Donald C. Heft Sr., who passed away in 2014, and Barbara 'Bea' A. Riker Szymanski, who passed away on Jan. 16, 2015. Mark was also the son of the late, Frank C. Szymanski, who passed away on May 19, 2019.
Growing up in the Laceyville area, he was a graduate of Wyalusing High School, with the class of 1986. After high school Mark attended aviation school
in Oklahoma.
For many years he was employed by X.L.C. Services at the Procter and Gamble Paper Products Plant in Mehoopany. Mark was a roll grab operator, working in the line supply department.
In his spare time, he enjoyed many hobbies including hunting, fishing, gardening, woodworking, and video gaming. Mark was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, he also loved traveling and many adventures outside the area. Mark loved cooking, and he considered himself the 'Master Griller' of the family. His special relaxation times were being at the old farmstead, where he grew up on Peet Hill, outside of Laceyville.
Surviving is his wife, the former Donna D. Yanick, to whom he was married for 26 years; and his two daughters: Maria A. Heft and Maxine R. Heft, both of Tunkhannock. Mark is also survived by his brothers: Howard 'Mike' and Dawn Heft, of Glen Gardner, N.J., and Donald C. Heft Jr., of Tunkhannock; and his sister, Elizabeth 'Liz' and Lyndon Wilbur, of Springville; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Mark is also survived by his extended family, of his mother-in-law, Shirley Faith Yanick, of Tunkhannock; and his sisters-in-law: Sandra and Dave Dunbar, and Laura Yanick both of Tunkhannock.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Joseph Yanick; and a niece, Taryn Ann Detwiler.
Calling hours for family and friends will be on Saturday Aug. 22, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, with a time of remembrance to follow. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those attending are asked to abide by the current social distancing regulations, and everyone is asked to abide by the face mask regulations.
Arrangements were made through the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St.,
Laceyville.
Due to the ongoing State of Emergency, please leave a online condolence, for the family at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com.