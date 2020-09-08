|
Mark Edward Wilbur, 59, of Dickson City, died Sept. 1 at home after a long illness.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of Ruth Manzer Nichols and stepson of Harold Nichols, Nicholson; and son of the late Ernest E. Wilbur.
Mark was a graduate of Lackawanna Trail. His faith in God and longing to travel took him to many states. Out of high school, Mark lived in Brooklyn, N.Y. where he assumed a ministerial position. He served as a full-time minister in Tennessee and Alabama. Mark was a licensed insurance and real estate agent in Pennsylvania and Arizona. He was also a licensed security officer. His love of family brought him back home to settle.
Mark is also survived by a brother, James and wife, Wanda, Nicholson; a sister, Malynda and husband, Rock Estabrook, Harford; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At Mark's request, there will be no services.
Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State Street, Nicholson.