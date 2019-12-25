|
Marshall A. Walburn, 70, of Mehoopany, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Allied Skilled Nursing, Scranton.
Marshall was born on May 15, 1949, in Shamokin, son of Leon and Shirley (Clark) Walburn.
Marshall graduated from Shamokin Area High School in 1967. He went on to attend Asbury College in Wilmore, Ky.
On July 5, 1975, in Tunkhannock, Marshall married Sharon Rosengrant of Tunkhannock. Together they shared 44 wonderful years of marriage.
Marshall retired in 2003 from Procter & Gamble where he worked for 32 years using his mechanical, electrical, and welding skills. Marshall was an avid native trout fisherman who haunted many "out of the way" streams in his search for them, a 4-wheel drive RV enthusiast and a member of local dart leagues. His life-long love for astronomy and mathematics had no end. He enjoyed hunting on his property and living a quiet rural lifestyle with his wife Sharon in Lovelton. Although he suffered the adversity of traumatic injury he was always positive and a favorite with the Allied Skilled Nursing staff where he lived for more than six years. He will be greatly missed and forever loved by his friends and family.
In addition to his wife Sharon, Marshall is survived by his mother, Shirley (Clark) Walburn; three sisters: Frances Emrick and her husband Dennis of Pottstown, Alberta Elliott and her husband Greg of Lancaster, and Mary Dietz and her husband Roger of Mount Pleasant Mills; two brothers: Scott Walburn and his wife Judy of Tunkhannock, and Wade Walburn and his wife Debbie of East Petersburg; sisters-in-law: Roberta Walburn of Tunkhannock, and Carol Walburn of Shamokin; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Marshall was preceded in death by two fathers: Leon H. Walburn and Walter E. Walburn; and two brothers: Leon 'Skip' H. Walburn Jr. and Arthur R. Walburn (who died Dec. 13, 2019).
Family and friends are invited to attend Marshall's celebration of life service, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 3 p.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Pastor Scott Ryan presiding. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Marshall's name to the American Diabetes Association, 63 N Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Dec. 25, 2019