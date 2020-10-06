|
"Loved So Well, So Well Loved."
Martha Jean (Snyder) Locey, beloved mother and beautiful lady, was called to her Heavenly Home on Oct. 2, 2020, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Born to Lee M and Mable E (Sweet) Snyder, both deceased, on Oct. 23, 1932, on the family farm in Dimock Township. She lived her entire life on the family farm which she loved so much.
She graduated from the Dimock Springville High School, married Frederick C Locey and had three daughters, all surviving: Esther (Michael) Rayias, Barbara Locey, and Karen (Gary) Radwanski which were always the center of her life. As a divorcee, she taught her daughters the importance of being independent, strong, self-reliant, generous, caring and to be a loving family.
Martha was blessed with two grandsons, Michael and Justin Radwanski and a granddaughter, Rebecca (Jared) Rayias Kloda. She was so happy to become a great grandma with the arrival of Samantha Radwanski and Jaxon Choplosky. These later generations provided her the opportunity to teach and show her fun loving and caring ways. She always supported her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Martha was the longest living member of the Dimock Christian Community Church, having become a member of the church in 1944. She was employed at the Elk Lake School District (1963-1974) and at Procter and Gamble (1974-1993). After her retirement, she enjoyed traveling with family and friends and seeing parts of this country unknown to her before.
Her passions were cooking and baking, fishing, hunting squirrels, knitting, caring for others and spending time with family.
Martha was pre-deceased by two brothers: Lamont and Russell Simpson; two sisters: Elva Snyder Walker and Marie Snyder Stone; and several nieces and nephews.
Surviving besides her immediate family are several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Martha's Life will be held at noon on Oct. 10, 2020, at the family farm located at 1401 State Route 2015, Hop Bottom. Please dress casually. Interment will be private at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Dimock Christian Community Church Support Fund at 4416 State Route 29, Springville, PA 18844.