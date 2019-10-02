|
|
|
After a courageous battle, Martin Alfonso Farnelli left his earthly body on Sept. 28, 2019, at his daughter Samantha's home in Carbondale, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. Martin took great pride in his large family and followed their lives with interest.
He was born in Williamstown, N.J., on Sept. 22, 1955, to Marian Buechele Farnelli and the late William Louis Farnelli of LaAnna.
He had four brothers: William, Jonathan 'Jay,' Timothy and David; and a sister Susan.
Martin lived with his family in New Hope as a child and in LaAnna as a teen. Martin married Patricia (Houser) Warren on June 20, 1992, at the Warrington Fellowship Church. For the past 14 years, he and his family resided in Dimock.
He graduated from Wallenpaupack Area High School in 1973. He graduated summa cum laude from East Stroudsburg University in 1993 with a B.A. in mathematics. He earned an M.S. in communication technology and mathematics from the Army School of Engineering and Logistics, Red River Army Base, in Texarkana, Texas, in 1995.
Martin began working as a cook and carpenter while still in high school, and was a forge machine operator at Cooper Industries in East Stroudsburg and a math tutor while attending college at ESU. After completing his actuarial exams, he was a civilian employee of the Department of Army at Fort Monmouth in New Jersey. He later was a dairy farmer in Cherry Valley, N.Y., and in Pennsylvania. He also worked as a line cook at the Flying J in Gibson and as a CDL truck driver for Caliber Oilfield Services, MaidRite Steaks in Dunmore and Aldrich Trucking in Hallstead. Martin was an adjunct professor of mathematics for Lackawanna College and a wrestling coach at Elk Lake School District.
Martin was predeceased by his first wife Judy Ann Dippre of East Stroudsburg in 1992; his father William Farnelli in 2009; his brother David Farnelli in 2015; and a special niece Melissa Farnelli in 2018.
He is survived by his mother Marian Farnelli of LaAnna; his loving wife Patricia; daughters: Samantha Dawson and husband Matthew, Amy Farnelli and fiance Richard Oakley, Rima Brindamour, Cathlene, Sarita, LaAnna, and Rachel; son William Martin Farnelli; 11 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins.
He is also survived by his brother William and wife Lynn of Bayonne, N.J.; his brother Jonathan of South Sterling; his brother Timothy and wife Allison of Mt. Pocono; his sister-in-law Mayra of Paradise Valley and Miami, Fla.; and his sister Susan Farnelli of Allentown.
A memorial service will be held for friends and family on Friday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m. at the Daniel Regan Funeral Home, 232 S. Main St., Montrose.
Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; the (), or the Glioblastoma Foundation (glioblastomafoundation.org).
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Oct. 2, 2019