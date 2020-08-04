Home

Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
MARTIN MIKULSKI

MARTIN MIKULSKI Obituary

Martin G. Mikulski, 76, of Lake Winola, passed away Monday evening, July 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jasmine Kee.

Born in Lake Winola on April 12, 1944, he was the son of the late George R. and Claire Hotchko Mikulski. He joins his late Bichon Frise dogs Cesar, Sophie, and ever-loyal Mojo.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by son, Michael G. Mikulski and fiancé Nikki Tumati; daughter, Lauren A. Mikulski; brother, George R. Mikulski Jr.; and sister, Nancy A. Asiack. He will also be missed by pet companions, Rico Suave, Milo, Ace and Chance.

He loved snow skiing, as a season pass holder at Elk Mountain, going almost every day if the weather permitted. In the non-winter months, he loved jet skiing on the lake and was an avid reader of non-fiction novels.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.


