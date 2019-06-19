Mary T. "GG" Colacicco, 90, of Montrose, (formerly of Scranton, Lake Carey and Mehoopany) died on Monday evening, May 27, 2019, in the Gracious Living Estates in Montrose. She is predeceased by her husband Angelo Colacicco. Born in Scranton on Dec. 7, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Della Novack Costanzi.



Prior to her retirement, Mary had many jobs including working at Acker Drill, the Lackawanna Coal Mine gift shop and Endless Mountains Tourism. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, doing puzzles and working on projects around the house.



In addition to her husband Angelo and her parents, she was predeceased by her children: Alice and Joseph Colacicco; granddaughter: Kathy Castillo; and brothers: Albert and Robert Costanzi.



Mary is survived by her children: Marie (Mike) Douches of Vestal, N.Y. and Diane Castillo of Lawai, Kauai, Hawaii; grand and great-grandchildren: Michele (Jeff) Gorman and sons Jeremy and Logan of Conklin, N.Y., Jennifer (Bob) Barton and daughter Angelina of Windsor, N.Y., Mark (Amanda) Douches and daughter Morgan of Sayre, Pa., and Christine Castillo and daughter Tianne of Lawai, Hawaii; step-grand and great-grandchildren: Brandy and Serena Lyman of Mehoopany and their children; cousin Eleanor Lazorik; and very special friend Howard McKay.



The family would like to thank all the staff of Gracious Living in South Montrose for their kindness and care over the past several years, and to the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their help these past several months – Bless You All!!



A grave side service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, at the Pieta Catholic Cemetery, Dark Hollow Road, Tunkhannock.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mary's name to: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142, or to another .



Arrangements entrusted to the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA. Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.