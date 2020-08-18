Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheldon Funeral Home - Laceyville, PA - Laceyville
459 Main St.
Laceyville, PA 18623
(570) 869-1232
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY HOLLISTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY HOLLISTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY HOLLISTER Obituary

Mary Jo Hollister, 66, passed away Thursday morning, Aug. 13, 2020, at her home in Laceyville surrounded by her husband and children.

Mary Jo was a loving, wonderful and strong mother and wife. She loved to cook and bake, collect plants, dance and sing. She also loved to read and listen to music. She was a 42-year faithful member of the Jehovah's Witness Congregation in Tunkhannock.

She was the daughter of late Annette Helena Layaou and Louis Charles Boice and was born on Sept. 29, 1953, in Tunkhannock.

Surviving are her husband of 49 years, Winston Carlyle Hollister and their four children: Winston Charles Hollister and fiancé Allison Irving of South Gibson, Janice Marie Hollister of Tunkhannock, Sabrina Ann Middleton and her husband David Middleton of Woodbury, N.J., and Andrea Catherine Hollister and her wife Michele Marie Hollister of Laceyville; Mary Jo's six grandchildren: Samantha Rescheke, Kaylin Rohfling, Nicholas Middleton, Exzavier Craigle, Kara Oslin, Hunter Oslin; and her three great-grandsons: Edward, Zane, and Wyatt. Mary Jo is also survived by her sisters: Lois Anderson, Patricia Holovacko, Marsha Baker, and Becky Glemboski; and two brothers: Buster Boice and Billy Boice; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 17, at 4 p.m. from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, with Brother Steve Whitney of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, Tunkhannock, officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at a later date. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 5536 U.S. 6, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -