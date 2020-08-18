|
Mary Jo Hollister, 66, passed away Thursday morning, Aug. 13, 2020, at her home in Laceyville surrounded by her husband and children.
Mary Jo was a loving, wonderful and strong mother and wife. She loved to cook and bake, collect plants, dance and sing. She also loved to read and listen to music. She was a 42-year faithful member of the Jehovah's Witness Congregation in Tunkhannock.
She was the daughter of late Annette Helena Layaou and Louis Charles Boice and was born on Sept. 29, 1953, in Tunkhannock.
Surviving are her husband of 49 years, Winston Carlyle Hollister and their four children: Winston Charles Hollister and fiancé Allison Irving of South Gibson, Janice Marie Hollister of Tunkhannock, Sabrina Ann Middleton and her husband David Middleton of Woodbury, N.J., and Andrea Catherine Hollister and her wife Michele Marie Hollister of Laceyville; Mary Jo's six grandchildren: Samantha Rescheke, Kaylin Rohfling, Nicholas Middleton, Exzavier Craigle, Kara Oslin, Hunter Oslin; and her three great-grandsons: Edward, Zane, and Wyatt. Mary Jo is also survived by her sisters: Lois Anderson, Patricia Holovacko, Marsha Baker, and Becky Glemboski; and two brothers: Buster Boice and Billy Boice; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 17, at 4 p.m. from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, with Brother Steve Whitney of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, Tunkhannock, officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at a later date. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 5536 U.S. 6, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.