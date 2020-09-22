Home

MARY LOU CHACKEN

MARY LOU CHACKEN Obituary

Mary Lou Chackan, 67, of West Wyoming, passed away Sept. 19, 2020 at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband Andrew Chackan on Sept. 24, 2009.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on March 10, 1953, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary Lapuhousky Modla.

Mary Lou was a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church and also served as their secretary for 38 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Chedister and husband John of West Wyoming; and grandchildren: Olivia, Morgan, and Kelsey Chedister.

Family and friends are invited to attend Mary Lou's Mass of Christian Burial which will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. from the Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657 to be celebrated by Rev. Patrick Albert, pastor. Interment will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

