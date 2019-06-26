Mary E. Richards passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 19, 2019, at Regional Hospital in Scranton.



Mary was born in Washington, D.C., on May 10, 1945. She was the daughter of the late James and Grace (Moss) Bronson.



Mary attended school at Scranton Tech.



She spent time in her younger years in her family's restaurant. She could take a potluck dinner and turn it into a wonderful American gourmet meal. There was not a dish she could not master that would leave you wanting for more, especially her baked goods and her Christmas Eve Prime Rib. Mary was also known for her kindness and true generosity to others, especially to those who had less or were simply having a hard time. She loved knitting her baby caps for maternity wards and donating them. Crafting was also one of her hidden secret gems. Painting, sewing, gluing, she loved it all. If there was a holiday to celebrate, she would always decorate for it, leaving you always feeling warm and festive. A true soft spot Mary had was for animals, all animals. She loved their family dogs Randy and Sir Galahad, her fish tank, and her birds. She also enjoyed collecting her dolls, angels, and her spoons.



Mary was married to the love of her life, the late Robert W. Richards, who passed on March 6, 2004. They were married 39 years at the time of his passing. They spent every day enjoying each other's company. They loved traveling, going out to dinner, family, and Nascar. They truly cherished their children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



Mary is survived by her son Robert A. Richards and wife Rebecca, Tunkhannock; grandsons: Joshua Robert and Jacob Paul Richards, Tunkhannock; granddaughters: Marissa Marchesi, New Jersey, and Morgan McCardle; grandson Jordan McCardle, Moosic, and James; great-granddaughter Natalie Rought, Factoryville; great-grandsons: Liam and Parker Teta of New Jersey; nieces: Alyssa, Amanda, Roxanne, and Rachel; sister Sondra Goforth; brothers: Robert, Thomas and Richard Bronson; sisters-in-law: Genevieve, Eileen Bronson and Carol Richards; brothers-in-law: Tony Gabello, David, Allan Richards and Roy Perry. Mary had many nieces and nephews,and great nieces and nephews that she cherished and adored.



She was preceded in death by her infant daughter: Mary Grace Richards; daughters: Kimberly Richards-Rought and Donna Richards-McCardle; grandson Scott Robert Rought; sisters: Donna Bronson, Carol Gabello and Jean Detrick; brother James Bronson; aunt Margaret King; and sister-in-law Carol Ann Perry.



The immediate family would truly like to thank Regional Hospital ER Department and the ICU team of nurses who took care of mom during this difficult time, especially during her passing. Not only did they give their endless energy and devotion to mom but also to us as well. We are eternally grateful for your dedicated compassion.



A viewing for family and friends was held on Monday evening at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Interment private in Sunnyside Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to: the Scranton School for Deaf & Hard of Hearing Children, 537 Venard Rd., Clarks Summit, PA 18411 or TCAA (Tunkhannock Community Ambulance Association), 195 Bridge St. Tunkhannock, PA 18657.



In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to: the Scranton School for Deaf & Hard of Hearing Children, 537 Venard Rd., Clarks Summit, PA 18411 or TCAA (Tunkhannock Community Ambulance Association), 195 Bridge St. Tunkhannock, PA 18657.