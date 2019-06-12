Mary I. Sesson, of Elk Lake, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, with her loving family by her side.



She was born in Allenwood on Oct. 21, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Howard and the late Charlotte Long Egli.



Mary graduated from Williamsport High School in 1956. She was employed as the Business Office Manager at the former Nesbitt Hospital in Kingston for many years. She later retired as the Administrative Assistant at the former Carpenter Care Nursing Center after 13 years of service. Her family and friends were first and foremost in her life. She loved hosting family get-togethers and having her grandchildren spend summer vacation time at her home. Mary was a past member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church and later joined the First Presbyterian Church in Montrose. She deeply loved all her animals and gardening and had a great appreciation for nature.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Geraldine Smith.



Mary is survived by her husband and best friend Richard, who spent 32 wonderful years together; her son, Michael K. Confer and his wife Patricia; daughters: Tamera Mines and companion Roni, and Kimberly Sorber and her husband Gregory; brother, Howard Egli Jr.; grandchildren: Amy Black, Michael J. Confer, Sara Nagel, Katie Jenkins, Kevin Mines, Katie Croughn, Samantha Sorber, Megan Sorber and David Sorber; great-grandchild, Liam; as well as several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service was held Sunday, June 9, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Dallas with Rev. Charles Grube officiating.



Arrangements by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary