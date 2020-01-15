|
|
Mary Lou Story, 86, of Montrose, passed away at the Endless Mountains Health System with her family by her side on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Her husband of 53 years, David E. Story, predeceased her.
She was born on March 13, 1933, in Scranton to the late William and Louise (Fidiam) Rumbold.
She is survived by her daughter Heidi Story of Cincinnati, Ohio; son David M. Story, USA Ret., and his wife Crystal of Montrose; three grandchildren: Ashley (Scott) Hollister, Courtney Groll, and Trisha Groll; five great grandchildren: Aiden, Kalib, Hayleigh, Paige, and Tommy; brother Capt. Bill Rumbold, USN Ret., and his wife Lynn of Washington; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and lifelong friends, Dick and Donna Sands.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Bob Sloat.
Mary Lou was everyone's grandmother and could light up a room by simply walking in. She was a nursing legacy at Montrose General Hospital and even served as the nurse on the Montrose High School Chorus trip to Romania. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, the Eastern Star and the Montrose United Methodist Church. She loved dancing, cross country skiing, camping, sewing, traveling, and in later years went boating and camping with other couples.
A funeral service was held on Friday morning, Jan. 10, at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home in Montrose with Rev. Douglas Sivers officiating. Burial was in the Sunnyside Cemetery in Tunkhannock.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Montrose Minute Men, P.O. Box 461, Montrose, PA 18801; United Fire Company, P.O. Box 286, Montrose, PA 18801; or you may just plant a tree in her honor.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Jan. 15, 2020