|
Mary "Mamie" Tinna, 71, of Sugar Run, died on Tuesday evening, Aug. 4, 2020, at The Gardens for Memory Care at Easton after her battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Mary was born in Queens, N.Y., on May 16, 1949. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Rita Ferrara Rubin. Mary attended Shadyside High School, Shadyside, Ohio and graduated in 1967.
Following high school, Mary moved to Washington, D.C., and worked as an administrative assistant for the Federal Bureau of Investigations. However, for most of her life, Mary worked as a legal assistant in various law offices and she retired from Finkelstein & Partners Law Offices in Vestal, N.Y. When Mary was not employed it was because she made the choice to stay at home for what she deemed the most important job anyone could ever have, being a mother.
Mary and her devoted husband, David Tinna, were married on Aug. 20, 2016. She loved living in the country and traveling with him. But most of all, she treasured spending time together with their children and grandchildren.
In her free time, Mary was a fierce cook and baker. No one ever left her home without a full stomach and leftovers. She also enjoyed reading, crocheting, sewing, and curling up with a furry friend. Mary was passionate about kindness to animals, especially dogs, and owned 16 dogs over the course of her life.
In the last few years of her life, Mary was happiest when she was surrounded by the green rolling hills of Pennsylvania, her faithful husband, and her family.
In addition to her parents, Mary is also preceded in death by her cherished sister Frances Cladek and her beloved aunt and uncle, Louis and Jeanette Mercogliano.
Surviving are her daughter Mical (Spencer) Williams of Binghamton, N.Y., and son Adam Ruff of Johnson City, N.Y., as well as her stepchildren, Dave Tinna and Mike (Nicole) Tinna, all of Mehoopany. Mary is also survived by her eight grandchildren whom she loved with all of her heart: Grace and John Cadden, Nicole and Austin Tinna, and Mason, Alison, Molly, and Emma Tinna.
In addition, Mary also leaves behind her siblings: Janet Swanson, Jim (Sandy) Rubin, Kathryn (Bob) Sheehan, John (Alicia) Rubin; her husband's parents: Gerald (Tim) and Mary Tinna; and her husband's siblings: Robert (Jason) Tinna, Barb (Joe) Sierotowicz, Rick (Nancy) Tinna, and Ron (Shelly) Tinna.
A private memorial service will be held for immediate family at Sheldon Funeral Home in Laceyville. Due to the current pandemic, masks will be required to enter the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Mary has requested that donations be made to the Broome County Dog Shelter, 110 Cutler Pond Road, Binghamton, NY 13905, where she rescued some of her dogs but always said it was them that rescued her.