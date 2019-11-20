|
Mary Ann Valentine, 87, of Tunkhannock, passed away at the Abington Manor on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving son, daughter, and son-in-law.
Mary was born in Dickson City on July 14, 1932, and she was the daughter of the late John and Marie Duddek.
Mary was married to the late William Valentine who passed in 2008.
For many years, she babysat Jennifer, Jenny, and Michael. She later was a secretary for many years at the New Age Examiner.
Mary was a member of the Russell Hill United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed sitting on the deck by the pool enjoying the warm weather and sunshine. She enjoyed watching birds at the bird feeder and the squirrels chasing each other.
She was a social butterfly and her bubbly personality allowed her to have many long time friends. She also enjoyed chatting on the phone and she was known to spend hours chatting. Wherever Mary went, her best buddy, Benji, was always with her.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by a daughter Linda Marie and newborn baby boy; brothers: Fred and Art Duddek; and sisters: Gertrude Neuhoff, Helen Smith, and Ruth Kneisel.
She is survived by son William; daughter Cindy and her husband Kevin; sisters-in-law: Norma Duddek and Betty Valentine; brother John Duddek; grandchildren: Luke Marcy and fiancé Lauren Shovlin, and Bo Marcy of Tunkhannock; and her beloved fur baby Benji. Mary also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Nov. 18, from the Russell Hill United Methodist Church, 39 Prevost Rd., Tunkhannock, with Pastor Scott Ryan officiating.
Interment followed at the Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.
For online condolences, visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the to the Russell Hill United Methodist Church, (in care of Peg Ellsworth) 299 Keiserville Rd. Meshoppen, PA 18630.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Nov. 20, 2019