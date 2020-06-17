|
|
|
Matthew M. Damiano (Grader Guy) of Nicholson died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at home. His wife is Irene Bubacz Damiano and they would have been married 17 years on Sept. 6.
Born in Taylor, he is the son of Romayne Schwab Damiano and the late Martin R. Damiano.
He was employed as a heavy equipment operator for Overfield Township and was a member and cantor of St. Patrick Church in Nicholson. He was a 1972 graduate of Old Forge High School. He formerly trained and drove harness horses. He was a also a member of the Endless Mountains Antique Power Association and he loved driving the road grader.
Matthew is also survived by three sisters: Joan Kane, Linda Damiano, and Karen Stahler and husband Terry; three brothers: Robert Damiano and wife Sarah, and Jeffrey and Thomas Damiano; and two nieces: Kate and Ryen Stahler.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun, was held on June 15 in St. Patrick Church in Nicholson.
Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery in Old Forge.
There was a viewing June 14 in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State Street, Nicholson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Patrick Church, P.O. Box 409, Nicholson, PA 18446 or the Endless Mountains Power Association, 3246 Irish Hill Road, Montrose, PA 18801.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on June 17, 2020