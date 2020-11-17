|
Matthew E. Hunter, 20, of Monroe Township, passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 12, 2020, from injuries he suffered in a motor vehicle accident in Monroe Township.
Born in Danville, he was the son of Sherri Parsons of Monroe Township, and the late David E. Hunter Jr. He was a graduate of Tunkhannock Area High School.
During high school he participated in the co-op program where he worked at Procter & Gamble. After graduating from high school, he worked at Skip's Country Store, Beaumont; Greenbriar, Dallas; and for the past year and seven months he worked at Chewy Pet Supplies Warehouse, Hanover Township.
Surviving besides his mom is his paternal grandmother, Nancy Gallup, Monroe Twp.; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of Matthew's Life was held on Monday, Nov.16, in the Nulton Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 SR 309 Beaumont, Monroe Twp.
