Matthew E. Hunter, 20, of Monroe Township, passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 12, 2020, from injuries he suffered in a motor vehicle accident in Monroe Township.

Born in Danville, he was the son of Sherri Parsons of Monroe Township, and the late David E. Hunter Jr. He was a graduate of Tunkhannock Area High School.

During high school he participated in the co-op program where he worked at Procter & Gamble. After graduating from high school, he worked at Skip's Country Store, Beaumont; Greenbriar, Dallas; and for the past year and seven months he worked at Chewy Pet Supplies Warehouse, Hanover Township.

Surviving besides his mom is his paternal grandmother, Nancy Gallup, Monroe Twp.; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of Matthew's Life was held on Monday, Nov.16, in the Nulton Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 SR 309 Beaumont, Monroe Twp.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.


