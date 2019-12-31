|
|
Melvin S. Bush, 80, of Tunkhannock passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Dolores Gregory Bush.
Born in Nanticoke on Aug. 5, 1939, he was the son of the late Samuel and Anna Chabala Bush.
He was a member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, the Dennis Strong American Legion, and Kiwanis.
In addition to his wife he is survived by sons: Paul and wife Susan of Olyphant, and David Bush of Tunkhannock; daughter Jeannine Tirpak and husband Mark of Hanover; brother Samuel; sister Betty Domzalski; grandchildren: Stefanie Colarusso and husband Michael, Matthew Bush and wife Stacy, Fallon Bush, Nathaniel Tirpak, and Aaron Tirpak; and great-grandchildren: Francesca and Jude Colarusso, Stella Bush, Charlie and Korie Jones, and Jamasyn Bush.
He was preceded in death by his brother Robert Bush; and sister Mary Ann Barofski.
Melvin will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020