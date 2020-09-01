Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL BALENDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL BALENDY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL BALENDY Obituary

Michael T. Balendy Jr., 76, of Tunkhannock, passed away Aug. 25, 2020 at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Teresa Strizalkowski Balendy. They shared 24 wonderful years of marriage.

Born in Allentown on Oct. 11, 1943 he was the son of the late Michael T. Sr. and Gertrude Bruno Balendy.

Mike was a U.S. Navy veteran, often reminiscing about his time of service.

As a member of Shadowbrook Golf Club, Mike enjoyed playing golf almost every day. Fishing was a lifelong passion, and he spent many days on the Susquehanna River.

Mike lived life to the fullest, making lasting friendships wherever he went. His smile and laughter will never be forgotten.

In addition to his wife he is survived by daughters: Michelle Schick and Domini Murphy; brothers: Andrew, Paul, Bernie, and Charlie; sisters: Marlene, Jean, and Elizabeth; and six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother, John; and sisters: Blanche and Margaret.

Funeral services will be held privately at a later date.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -