|
|
|
Michael J. Rudolf, of Tunkhannock, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, while a resident of The Gardens of Tunkhannock. Friends and family, as well as many members of the nursing staff at The Gardens, were with him when he died.
Mike was a long-time reporter for the New Age-Examiner which later became the Wyoming County Press Examiner, working there for a total of 17 years before retiring on disability in 2010. While working with the newspaper, Mike won numerous awards from the Pennsylvania Newspaper Publishers Association for news reporting and for news photography. In addition, he worked for seven years as an assignment editor with WNEP-TV, as well as in video production with WVIA-TV.
He was well liked and much respected. He was intelligent, reliable, and kind; hard-working, courteous, and funny; inquisitive, unassuming, and creative.
Mike had a wide variety of interests. He was a founding member of the Endless Mountains Model Railroad Club, was a volunteer with the Dietrich Theater (both in the technical aspects and with the Dietrich Theater Radio Players), and a volunteer with the Endless Mountains Nature Center, to name three.
Mike was born on April 26, 1959, in Denville, N.J.
He was a 1977 graduate of Elk Lake High School, Dimock. After graduation, he attended the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and Kings College, Wilkes-Barre, majoring in communications.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Rudolf, in 1993.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Patterson Rudolf; by his siblings: Scott Rudolf and Kathleen Pisaneschi; by his sister-in-law, Kate Spelman; by his aunt, Blanche Rudolf, and her children; and by his nephews: Ryan Pisaneschi, Timothy Pisaneschi, and Sam Milner.
Mike's remains will be cremated, in accordance with his wishes. A memorial service will be scheduled for a future date, with that information to be found on Mike's Facebook page.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020