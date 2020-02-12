|
Michael "Probie" Drennen Morris, 77, of Meshoppen, passed away at the Sacred Heart Hospice House on Feb. 4, 2020. He was born in Omar, W.Va. on July 28, 1942, and he was the son of the late Paul and Mary Drennen Morris. He was married to the former Robin Lou Palmer for 41 years.
Michael was the owner of Fess "Fire Emergency Safety Services" and he held the position of fire chief of Springville and Lake Carey Fire Companies. He also worked as a guitar tech at the Endless Mountain Music store, and he raced stock car racing and motorcycles. He was a veteran serving 14 years in the Army and Airforce during Vietnam.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers Paul and Jimmy Morris, and a stepsister Barbara Morris.
In addition to his wife, Probie is survived by his children: Drennen Morris of Meshoppen, and Lisha Wallace and husband Andy of Navarre, Fla.; stepbrother Sonny and wife Susan of Columbus, Ohio; stepsister Sandy and husband Bill Maple of Columbus, Ohio; and grandchildren: Anora, Ryker, and Zaya Wallace of Navarre, Fla.
A celebration of life will be held Friday Feb. 14 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Lake Carey Fire Company, 16 Siren Rd., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Carey Volunteer Fire Co. and the United Fire Company of Montrose, PO Box 286 Montrose, PA 18801
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Feb. 12, 2020