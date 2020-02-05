|
|
Michael John Wiernusz, 91, of Tunkhannock, passed away at his home Jan. 29, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Mike was born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 22, 1929, and he was the son of the late Michael A. and Franciszka Rokosz Wiernusz.
Michael married the former Jane Ann Lane on Nov. 19, 1951, and they were married for 68 years Mike was employed at the Local 13 as a boilermaker for 50 years. Michael was a member of the Nativity BVM.
Mike loved spending time outdoors hunting and farming.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Randy and wife Laura Wiernusz of Tunkhannock, LuAnn and husband Kevin Cobb of Clifford Township, Mary Jane and husband William Keller of Tunkhannock, Robert and wife Leenn Wiernusz of Tunkhannock, Molly and husband Joseph Mattioli of Tunkhannock, Michael A. and wife Terry Wiernusz of Tunkhannock, Sharon and husband Ronald Baldo of Norfolk, Nev., and Timothy and wife Staci Wiernusz of Tunkhannock; 19 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
A mass of Christian burial was held on Saturday morning from the Nativity BVM Catholic Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. A viewing was held Friday evening at the Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
Interment at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Tunkhannock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to : www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now.
For online condolences, visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Feb. 5, 2020