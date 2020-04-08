|
|
Milda Farnham, 90, of Nicholson, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Gardens at Tunkhannock.
Her husband, Roy G. Farnham passed away in 2001.
Born in South Gibson, she is the daughter of the late Joseph and Ellen Minkle Chaplauske.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was an avid hunter and talented seamstress. She had a special love for her dog, Sammy, who died earlier this year.
Milda is survived by a sister, Frances Hunter, of West Virginia. She was predeceased by a son, Donald; and a daughter, Ellen.
There will be no services.
Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 8, 2020