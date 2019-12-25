|
|
Mildred Atkinson Bennett, 93, of Rushville, was welcomed into God's arms, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at her home in Windsor, N.Y. Her beloved husband Clifford L. Bennett predeceased her in 2004.
Born Sept. 9, 1926 in Edgefield, S.C., she was the daughter of the late John Onedus and Annie (Fleming) Atkinson.
Mildred married Clifford on May 11, 1946. In 1948, they purchased Clifford's home farm from his parents and together they worked side by side to build Mil-Cliff Farms until March of 2002 when they both retired. Mildred also enjoyed the opportunity to drive bus for Elk Lake School District for 27 years.
Mildred was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
She was a hard worker, an avid gardener, and best known for her peony bushes. She also loved sewing and creating homemade crafts and quilts for her loved ones. Her talent did not end there, as Mildred was an amazing cook and hostess for family gatherings.
Along with Mildred's loving nature, she also had a competitive edge that helped her win many family board games. She enjoyed watching the Syracuse Orangemen basketball team and the Atlanta Braves baseball team.
Along with Mildred's many hobbies and family endeavors, she was an active member of Rushville Presbyterian Church, Eastern Star #498, LeRaysville, The Fairdale Grange #1157 and Susquehanna Farm Bureau. In her later years, Mildred became a member of the Windsor United Methodist Church in Windsor, N.Y.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law: Dale and Jeanne Bennett of Towanda, and Rodney and Diane Bennett of Floral City, Fla.; daughter and son-in-law Karen and Michael Halaquist of Windsor, N.Y.; son Gary Bennett of Rushville; 10 grandchildren: Theresa Fulmer, Anthony and Kim Bennett, Vicky Bennett, Shawn Bennett, Wendall and Kimberley Bennett, Scott and Megan Hassick, Michelle and Bryan Perry, Jason and Cathy Hassick, Dana and Ryan Konop, and Tenley Halaquist and fiance Benjamin Peak; six step grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Lois and Griffith Rees of Minnesota; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mildred was also predeceased by son Lawrence Bennett; daughter Debra Bennett Hassick; and 18 siblings.
A visitation is set for 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at Bartron-Myer Funeral Home, Montrose.
Services are set for noon on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Windsor United Methodist Church in Windsor, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rushville Presbyterian Church, c/o Marie Watkins, 10 Gage Road, Rushville, PA 18828.
For more information or directions please go to bartronmyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Dec. 25, 2019