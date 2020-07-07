|
|
Milton Lewis Moyer, 80, of Tunkhannock, passed away peacefully on July 5 2020, after a long battle with chronic lung disease.
Milton was a graduate of the Dallas Area High School and an active member of the Evans Falls United Methodist Church where he took collections weekly and volunteered actively.
He worked for Commonwealth Telephone Company for over 40 years as an installer/repairman and tester before his retirement in 2002.
He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, and most of all spending time with family. He also enjoyed teaching his kids, grandchildren, and son-in-law woodworking.
He is survived by his wife Loretta Mock Moyer, Tunkhannock; a son Robert Moyer and wife Ledylynne Tomas Moyer, Virginia Beach, Va.; daughter Stephanie Moyer Tague and husband Jason Tague, Tunkhannock; and grandchildren: Alexis Moyer, Virginia Beach, Mariah, Marina, and Tristan Tague, Tunkhannock.
A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Evans Falls United Methodist Church 235 SR 292E, Monroe Twp., PA 18657.