|
|
Mozell E. Long, 90, of Laceyville, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, from complications due to heart failure.
She was born on April 8, 1930, in West Virginia, the daughter of Elmer and Gertrude (Gravely) Cooper, and was one of 15 brothers and sisters, with her being the youngest and the last living child remaining.
She loved music, especially country music and actually sang on the radio when she was in her teens, at a station in Wheeling, W.Va. Upon leaving West Virginia with her parents, they moved to Wyalusing, where she met her late husband, (Robert J. Long), who lived in Laceyville at the time.
They were married on April 1, 1949, and moved into the house that she resided in at the time of her passing. She loved the outdoors and loved family gatherings. Before her husband passed, they spent as much time as possible traveling and camping with their good friends, Robert and Betty Salsman Aliche. A favorite camping site was Apache Campground in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
She worked with the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts, for many years. She worked on the Election Board, at the polls, for many years. She had a few jobs in her lifetime, but the one she called the most rewarding and challenging was being a homemaker and having and raising six children.
Surviving are son, Phillip and Karen (Pickett) Long of Indianapolis, Ind.; daughter, Connie and Domenic Ciccolini of Terrytown; son Brian Long and companion MaryJo of Williamsport; and son Robin Long, with whom she resided and made her feel safe, along with her sweet little dog, Dolly. She also had 13 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and brothers and sisters, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert J. Long on July 12, 1994; her son, Bradley W. Long on April 7, 2009; and her son, Alan J. Long on June 8, 1967.
Due to the global crisis, a Celebration of Her Life Memorial will be at a later date. Viewing and funeral services will be private, immediate family only, at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, with Rev. Charles Bishop of the Transue Community Church officiating. Interment will be in the Bradford County Memorial Park Cemetery in Towanda.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any Animal Shelter of the donor's choosing.
Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 15, 2020