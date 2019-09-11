|
Myra Headley, 70, of Tunkhannock, died Friday afternoon, Sept. 6, 2019, during a motor vehicle accident.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Edna Walter Headley.
She was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School and a lifetime resident of Wyoming County. She worked as a food preparer and also worked in a dress factory for a short time.
Myra enjoyed playing board games and working on crosswords. She was a family woman and is reunited with her mom and dad.
Surviving are a sister Gloria Headley of Tunkhannock; nephews Lucky Bedford and wife Colleen, and Robin Bedford; grandnephew Keran and grandniece Finley.
A graveside service for Myra and her father, Philip Headley, who died in January, will be held on Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. at Fitch Cemetery in Center Moreland.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St.. Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Sept. 11, 2019