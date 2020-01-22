|
|
Nancy W. Cleveland, of Nicholson, passed away on Jan. 16, 2020, at the age of 85. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and community.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. at the Nicholson United Methodist Church with a luncheon to follow. All are welcome.
Donations in Nancy's memory may be made to the Northern Tier Symphony at www.northerntiersymphony.org or to the Nicholson United Methodist Church.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Jan. 22, 2020