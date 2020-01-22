Home

Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-2750
NANCY CLEVELAND
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Nicholson United Methodist Church
1934 - 2020
NANCY CLEVELAND Obituary
Nancy W. Cleveland, of Nicholson, passed away on Jan. 16, 2020, at the age of 85. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and community.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. at the Nicholson United Methodist Church with a luncheon to follow. All are welcome.

Donations in Nancy's memory may be made to the Northern Tier Symphony at www.northerntiersymphony.org or to the Nicholson United Methodist Church.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Jan. 22, 2020
