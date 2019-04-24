Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY MYERS. View Sign Service Information Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock 73 West Tioga Street Tunkhannock , PA 18657 (570)-836-3321 Send Flowers Obituary

NANCY MYERS



Apr. 22, 2019



Nancy Jean Myers, 62, courageously lost her battle with cancer and passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.



Nancy was born Nov. 15, 1956, to the late Louis A. and Ida M. Cleveland.



She lived her adolescent years in West Pittston and attended Wyoming Area School District.



In 1972, Nancy moved to Tunkhannock, graduating from Tunkhannock High School in 1974, where she met the love of her life, Roger. In 1976, Nancy married Roger, and they raised two children: Justin and Tammy. Nancy spent decades living in Evans Falls with her family, until building her dream home in Hop Bottom in 2009, where she would spend her remaining days.



Nancy was an avid cook, baker, and notorious shopper. She was the most generous person anyone would meet. Nancy was a devoted wife, mom, sister, nana, aunt, and friend. She loved her family with all she had.



Preceding her in death were both of her parents, Louis A. and Ida M. Cleveland.



Nancy lovingly leaves behind her husband of more than 42 years, Roger, as well as her children: Justin Myers and fiancé Robyn Bushnell of Dalton; her daughter Tammy Swenson and husband Steve of Tunkhannock; her grandchildren: Alaina and Alyssa Gerek of Dunmore; and Joshua Myers of Dalton. Nancy also leaves behind her siblings: sisters Maureen Slavinski and husband Frank of Ebensburg; Cheryl Stewart and husband Lynwood of Coatesville; and Louann Stonier and husband Steve of Tunkhannock; brothers: Barry Cleveland and wife Lynelle of South Auburn; and Kevin Cleveland and wife Wendy of Newton; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.



The family of Nancy would like to thank the Traditions Home Health Hospice Nurses Kolton, Debbie, Camille, and Ellen, Nancy's aide Julia, and family friends Dan and Heidi Harvey for being so helpful and compassionate during this time.



A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26, at Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 West Tioga St., Tunkhannock.



Interment will be on Saturday, April 27, at the Union Cemetery, Route 3023 in Lathrop Twp. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery at 11 a.m. on Saturday.



In lieu of flowers, it was Nancy's wishes to have all memorial contributions donated to the , in her honor.

