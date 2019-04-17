Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY ROBINSON. View Sign

NANCY ROBINSON



Apr. 10, 2019



Nancy Susan Vaccaro Robinson left this earthly plane on April 10, 2019, at the Gardens in Tunkhannock. Formerly from Tunkhannock and Mehoopany, Nancy was born in Paterson, N.J., on March 25, 1928.



She was the daughter of the late Carmelo and Josephine Vaccaro. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas W; a niece, Diane Capozzi; and her sisters and brothers-in-law Connie and Michael Monahan, Sarah and John Monahan, and Jennie and John Capozzi, all of New Jersey.



Nancy had many roles in life in addition to wife and mother, sister and friend; from switchboard operator back in the day for NJ Bell, to packer at Este Lauder Co., to waitress, to babysitter, to cook, with her last employment at the Fireplace Restaurant many years ago (and they're still using her apple crisp and pumpkin bread recipe!). Nancy and Tom moved to Tunkhannock in 1974 from New Jersey, building their dream home, a cedar log house on the corner of Stony Mountain Road and Lakewood Road. She was a former volunteer at Tyler Memorial Hospital, and volunteered as director of a group of friends to knit and crochet blankets for Col. Potter Cairn Rescue Network's foster dogs, called "Ladies in their 80s." She was a member of the Dennis Strong Black Walnut Post and Nativity BVM. She loved telling jokes, General Hospital, BINGO, and slots at the casino (oh how she loved her slots!). She enjoyed baking and making and giving her foodie gifts to her friends. She was a loving and compassionate, caring person that was very generous with candy, her jokes and her affection.



She is survived by her two daughters, Arlene and husband Richard Grant of Sterling, Conn. and Amy Robinson and husband Brian Antosh of Mehoopany; brother, Joseph and wife Mary Anne Vaccaro of Whiting, N.J.; several nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; second cousins; her dear friends Karen Morreale and Norma Ahlbrandt; and of course she is survived by all her grand dogs.



Many thanks for the loving care from the staff at the Gardens, Aseracare Hospice, and the nurses at Tyler Memorial.



At Nancy's request there will be no formal services. Interment will be next to her husband, under the maple tree in Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock.



Arrangements and care are entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cairn Rescue at CPCRN, PO Box 33, Mehoopany PA 18629, or any local Humane Society.



Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.

