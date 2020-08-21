Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harding-Litwin Funeral Home
123 West Tioga
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
(570) 836-2294
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harding-Litwin Funeral Home
123 West Tioga
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020
4:00 PM
Harding-Litwin Funeral Home
123 West Tioga
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY STONIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY STONIER


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY STONIER Obituary

Nancy B. (Mugsy) Stonier, 76, of East Lemon, died Wednesday morning, Aug. 19, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born in Big Flats, N.Y., on Dec. 2, 1943, the daughter of the late Robert and Ila Case Saunders.

Mugsy belonged to the East Lemon United Methodist Church, worked 17 years at Walmart in Tunkhannock, and enjoyed her flowers, her pig collection, spending time with her grandchildren, crocheting and playing her computer games. She was one of Elvis's biggest fans and was quick with a joke.

In addition to her parents Nancy is preceded in death by her two brothers Robert and Thomas Saunders.

Nancy is survived by her husband Leon; two sons: Gerald and his wife Elizabeth Stonier of East Lemon, and Jason and his wife Nicole of East Lemon; four grandchildren: Jeremy Stonier, Justin Stonier, Alison Stonier and London Hallock; and two sisters-in-law: Marilyn and Debbie Saunders; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial Service will be at Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 4 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Post conducting the service. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the East Lemon United Methodist Church, 1174 W. Avery Station Rd., Factoryville, PA 18419.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -