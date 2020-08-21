|
Nancy B. (Mugsy) Stonier, 76, of East Lemon, died Wednesday morning, Aug. 19, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born in Big Flats, N.Y., on Dec. 2, 1943, the daughter of the late Robert and Ila Case Saunders.
Mugsy belonged to the East Lemon United Methodist Church, worked 17 years at Walmart in Tunkhannock, and enjoyed her flowers, her pig collection, spending time with her grandchildren, crocheting and playing her computer games. She was one of Elvis's biggest fans and was quick with a joke.
In addition to her parents Nancy is preceded in death by her two brothers Robert and Thomas Saunders.
Nancy is survived by her husband Leon; two sons: Gerald and his wife Elizabeth Stonier of East Lemon, and Jason and his wife Nicole of East Lemon; four grandchildren: Jeremy Stonier, Justin Stonier, Alison Stonier and London Hallock; and two sisters-in-law: Marilyn and Debbie Saunders; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial Service will be at Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 4 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Post conducting the service. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the East Lemon United Methodist Church, 1174 W. Avery Station Rd., Factoryville, PA 18419.