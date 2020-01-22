Home

Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
NELLIE MURPHY

NELLIE MURPHY Obituary
Nellie Mae Murphy, 91, of Monroe Township, passed away Jan. 17, 2020, at Star Hill Personal Care Home, Monroe Township. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank H. Murphy.

Born in Noxen on March 21, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Carrie Randal Spencer.

She was a member of the Ladies Garment Workers Union.

Nellie is survived by her son, Ronnie Kelly of Tunkhannock; three grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Lou Canfield; brothers: Calvin, Sylvester, Richard, and Herbert Spencer; and great grandchildren: Natasha Canfield and Roger Canfield Jr.

Family and friends were invited to attend Nellie's funeral service on Monday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657 with pastor Rick Womer presiding. Interment followed in Vaughn Cemetery. A viewing was held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday.

Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Jan. 22, 2020
