Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home
91 State Street
Nicholson, PA 18446
(570) 942-6241
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Nicholson
NELLIE STANTON

NELLIE STANTON Obituary
Nellie R. Stanton, 78, of Nicholson, passed away peacefully surrounded by family to go home with the Lord Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Her husband is Donald A. Stanton Sr. and they would have celebrated 61 years of marriage on Nov. 1.

Born in Lenoxville, she is the daughter of the late Herbert and Madeline Conrad Rood.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Nicholson for more than 50 years. She had worked at Schmidt's Valley Farm Market, Lochen's Market, and Irene Sportswear and was proud of being a housewife. She also was a former member of the Nicholson Fire Company's Ladies Auxiliary.

She loved having family dinners, country music, gardening, and church picnics. Her granddaughter Kristen wanted to be to become a nurse to be able to care for her and she was able to do so.

Nellie is also survived by two sons: Donald Jr. and his wife Jodi, and Timothy and his wife Michelle; a brother, Frank Rood; a sister, Irene Harding; four grandchildren: Kyle and his wife Catherine, Blaine, Jeremy, and Kristen; and two great grandchildren: Colby and Chase.

She was predeceased by three brothers, Donald, Herbert, and Lindley; and three sisters, Janice Antoine, Donna Valentine, and Linda Griffing.

Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State Street, Nicholson.

A memorial service will be held in the First Presbyterian Church of Nicholson on Friday, Aug. 30, celebrated by Rev. Leslie Bullock.

Interment will take place in the Nicholson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Nicholson.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Aug. 28, 2019
