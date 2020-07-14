|
Neta Louise Repsher, of Laceyville, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, July 11, 2020, after a valiant cancer battle, surrounded by her loving family.
Neta faces her cancer diagnosis as she faced everything in her life: with strength, determination, resiliency and grace.
Neta was born on March 21, 1946, the daughter of the late Ethlyn Potter VanDeMark and Raymond VanDeMark.
She and her husband, Milton Repsher Sr., were married on Oct. 19, 1963. They worked side by side for most years of their marriage, owning and operating Repsher's Market in Silvara for many years and then Neta joined Milton, working for Nationwide Insurance. She was also employed at Bendix in South Montrose for many years.
Neta loved fiercely, her husband, children, and grandchildren, as well as her siblings and many others, as they were all recipients of her deep love. She loved to bake cinnamon rolls for everyone at Christmas and always made sure her loved ones were blessed with their favorite treats. She was involved with Beaver Meadows Church, the Silvara Ladies Aide and the Beaver Meadows Ladies Aide Societies. Neta always loved to attend the Wednesday Beaver Meadows Bible Study.
Life wasn't always fair to Neta. She lost her 2-week-old son, Travis Wade in 1971, and in 1994, she tragically lost her 20-year-old daughter, Nicole Louise. In October 2017, Neta was diagnosed with cancer and only days later she unexpectedly lost her beloved 31-year-old grandson, Robert Barth III. Neta fought on, despite it all. She was a private person who kept her tears and fears to herself throughout all life's obstacles.
Neta is survived by her husband of 56 years, Milton "Skeet" Repsher Sr.; her children: Candy (Richard) Card; Crystal (Russell) Hons; and Milton "Skeet Jr." (Tiffany) Repsher Jr. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Ryan Grinde (Valarie Landmeisser); Rochelle Repsher; Erica Hons (Jared Johnson); Tyler (Kristine) Card; Sarah-Anne (David) Rockefeller; Christina (Kye) Novak; Jessica Card (Tom Chipego); Hunter Repsher; Colton Repsher; and Brittany Hons (Warner Mendoza; and her great-grandchildren: Rowan Barth-Gris; Cassadee and Cayden Benjamin; Bristol-Anne Rockefeller; Brayden Card; and bonus great-grandchildren, Luke, Maddie and Isaiah. Neta is also survived by her siblings: Carol (Larry) Franklin; Phyllis (Gary) Seamans; David VanDeMark; and Cathy (Jerry) Lee; as well as her in-laws: Ann VanDeMark; Charlotte (Morris) Fassett; Beverly Stanton; and Kathy (Marvin) Teetsel; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her children, grandson and her parents, Neta was also preceded in death by her siblings: Ellery VanDeMark and Eleanor VanDeMark.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 14 at 2 p.m. at the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church with her long-time friend and neighbor, Pastor Vickie Ellis of the Beaver Meadows Church officiating. Interment will follow in the Beaver Meadows Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church on Tuesday, from noon until the time of the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.