Nicholas Kordilla of Tunkhannock passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Clarks Summit Senior Living, Clarks Summit.
He was born in Nesquehoning on Oct. 31, 1926, and was the son of late Nicholas and Ella Starry Kordilla.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and received an honorable discharge. He was a graduate of the Northwestern University Traffic Institute in Illinois and the Police Executive Traffic Institute at Penn State. He was also a graduate of the 101st Session of the F.B.I. National Academy in Quantico, Va.
He enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in June of 1949. He was stationed at various troops throughout Pennsylvania, including Troop P in Wyoming and Troop H in Harrisburg. Nicholas was promoted to corporal in 1964, sergeant in 1968 and lieutenant in 1970. In 1972, he made captain and was assigned as commanding officer of Troop R in Dunmore. In 1979, he assumed command of Troop P in Wyoming. He retired from the Pennsylvania State Police in July of 1985.
After retiring from the Pennsylvania State Police, he became corporate security director for Jerry's Sport Center in Forest City. He retired in 2008.
Nicholas was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed many of those activities with his two sons-in-law. He loved spending time with his family and was a strong supporter and very proud of the academic accomplishments of his two granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by sisters: Ann Petrash and Vilma Kokolus; and brothers: Michael, William and John.
Surviving are daughters: Ella Kaufman and husband Kurt, and Jill Kuffa and husband David; granddaughters: Dana Kuffa and Amanda Kaufman; and nephews: Greg Kokolus and William Kordilla.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. from the Church of Nativity BVM, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Rev. Patrick Albert presiding. Interment followed in Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Arrangements by the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 West Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent in Nicholas' name to the Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657 or the Tunkhannock Public Library, 220 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Dec. 18, 2019