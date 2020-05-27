|
Nicholas E. Noel Sr., 57, of Meshoppen (formerly of Philadelphia), was happily greeted at heaven's gate by his mother and father, his great-nephew and great-niece Michael and McKenna, as well as his brother-in-law and best friend, John Chambers on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Nicholas was born on June 25, 1962, in Philadelphia, the son of the late Nicholas J. Noel Jr. (d. Sept. 7, 2008) and Irene Summers Noel (d. June 23, 1993).
He was a graduate of North Catholic High School in Philadelphia with the class of 1980. He was employed as a truck driver for many companies in the Philadelphia area.
Nicholas is survived by his children: Nicholas E. Noel Jr. (Catherine), Michael A. Noel, and Aimee E. Noel; his grandchildren: Logan and Finn Noel; his siblings: Irene M. Chambers of Meshoppen, Roy P. Noel (Karol) of Pottstown, Steven B. Noel of Houston, Texas, Teresa K. Smith (Dave Kuntz) of Meshoppen, and Christine M. Zinram (Thomas) of Meshoppen; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Nicholas's wishes were to have a private service at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 8206 SR 6, Meshoppen.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on May 27, 2020