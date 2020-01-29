|
"Love never dies as long as someone remembers."
Norma Rose Schafer Reeves, 93, of Gowanda, N.Y., formerly of Washington, Utah, and Tunkhannock, died peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 17, 2020, in her daughter's home.
Born April 26, 1926, in Saratoga, Ind., she is predeceased by her husband of nearly 70 years, Joseph Lee Reeves.
Known for her kind and gentle nature, Norma lost her father at a young age and lived the life of a hard-working Indiana farm girl.
She and her husband-to-be flew in his airplane to Niagara Falls to get married. They created the bricks used to build their first home.
A loving mother and homemaker, Mom was a remarkable cook and seamstress. As a younger woman, she worked off and on in clerical positions. Later, she assisted her husband as campground hosts in Colorado and Utah, and did much volunteer work wherever she lived.
She and Dad traveled extensively and made many friends over the years. She attended the Presbyterian Church and was president of the Tunkhannock Women's Club.
Norma is survived by her children: Gary (Lorie) Reeves (Wheatfield, Ind.), Denise (Ted) Hoca (Gowanda, N.Y.), Brian Reeves (Wasilla, Alaska) and Lisa (Bill) Brazell (Snohomish, Wash.).
She additionally leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her grandson, Russell Reeves.
A celebration of her life will be held in her hometown of Saratoga, Ind., later this year.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Jan. 29, 2020