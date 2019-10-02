|
|
Norman R. Johnson, 90, of Tunkhannock, died Sept. 30, 2019, at Geisinger Community Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Anna H. Johnson in December of 2017.
Born in Clarks Summit on June 20, 1929, he was the son of the late Robert and Caroline Kresge Johnson.
Norm served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War Era.
He was a member of the Tunkhannock Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening, wood carving and electrical work.
Norman is survived by sons: Thomas and wife Dawn of Tunkhannock, and Norman Jr. of Tunkhannock; daughters: Judy Williams and husband Del of Meshoppen, Patti St. Clair and husband Tom of Tunkhannock, and Rebecca Byra and husband Charlie of Mountain Top; and several grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by daughter Linda Johnson; and brother Walter Johnson.
Family and friends are invited to attend Norm's funeral service which will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, at 11 a.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock with Pastor William Nast presiding. Interment will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Oct. 2, 2019