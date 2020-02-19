|
Mayor Norman Ray Ball, 84, of Tunkhannock, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Allied Hospice Center, Scranton. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Margaret Marcinonis Ball.
Born in West Nicholson on Sept. 14, 1935, he was the son of the late Raymond H. and Celina N. White Ball.
He was a member of Eatonville, Tunkhannock, and East Lemon United Methodist Churches.
Norm grew up in East Lemon, and graduated from Tunkhannock High School in 1953. He married, left the area to raise a family and follow work, and returned in 1966 to accept an offer to work at the new Procter & Gamble/Charmin plant in Mehoopany.
Ball devoted 43 and half years of his life to elective service as Tunkhannock Borough councilman and mayor, serving in the latter post from 1997 to 2019.
He was active in the Tunkhannock Community Ambulance Association, not only physically answering calls, but also serving as its treasurer when a new ambulance was procured.
When he first ran for Mayor in 1981, he had more than 15 years affiliation with the Tunkhannock Baseball Association, which he had seen grow from four Squidget teams and two Little League teams to more than 30 locally sponsored teams which he was then overseeing as Little League Commissioner.
He also worked to promote the Tunkhannock Age Group Swim Team for nearly a decade and was a past president of its boosters and was also active in the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church, serving as a trustee and chair of its administrative board.
Riverside Park was another of Ball's favorite responsibilities, and while he wasn't on borough council when Hurricane Agnes hit in 1972, he had taken a substantial role in helping to develop the former waterlogged subdivision into an attractive recreational spot.
But, of course, there were other good things happening in the borough across his tenure - a streetscape project downtown, the renaissance of the Dietrich Theater, a new library, a new fire hall, and even the Tunkhannock Little League Softball All-Stars going all the way to the World Series in 2018.
He was quoted two years ago as saying, "I wish I could take credit for it all, but the truth of the matter is that we have great groups of volunteers who know how to act when they see a need."
In addition to his wife, Norm is survived by his daughters: Deborah Migliori and husband Ted of Falls, and Patricia LaBarr and husband George of Watertown, N.Y.; son, Bradley Ball and wife Tammy of Meshoppen; brother, Russell Ball; sister, Carol Hillard; grandchildren: Carly and Zach Migliori, Paige and George LaBarr, and Blakely and Blaize Ball; cousin, Betty Savickas; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his son, Norm R. Ball Jr.; and sisters: Lorretta Goble and Barbara Bush.
The family would like to extend deep appreciation to Allied Hospice Center for the care it provided over his last few days.
Norm's funeral service was Tuesday, Feb. 18, at noon from the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church, with Norm's Pastor Robin Fillmore and lifelong friend Deacon Raymond Pieretti presiding. Interment followed in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.
A viewing was held Monday evening at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock; and Tuesday morning prior to the funeral service at the church.
As part of Norm's vision for Tunkhannock, the family asks that you would do one random act of kindness on Norm's behalf.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the donor's choice of charity.
