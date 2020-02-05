|
Norman W. 'Woody' Wood, 74, of Laceyville, passed away on Monday evening, Jan. 27, 2020, at the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital.
Norm was born on Feb. 20, 1945, in Silvara, the son of the late Ora (d. Sept. 11, 1972) and Ruth Benscoter Wood (d. Dec. 27, 2005).
He was graduate of Elk Lake High School with the class of 1963. In high school he was an avid basketball player and was proud to say he was on the State Championship team his senior year.
After high school Norm served his country in the Army Reserves from 1966 to1972. He then started his career of truck driving, including hauling milk. He was employed with Consolidated Freightways Inc. and several other local trucking companies before starting his own businesses. The businesses he started were Norm Wood Trucking, Norm Wood Flag and Field Stone, and Woody's Restaurant in Laceyville.
He was a member of the Transue Community Church and the Rought Hall Post #510 American Legion in Black Walnut. Norm always liked to have a good time and took great pleasure in square dancing, attending car shows, hunting and fishing both locally and traveling out west and to Canada. He also enjoyed bowling and visiting the casinos with friends. Most of all he treasured his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Norm is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sharon Donahue Wood; his children: Kimberly Kavaliauskas and her husband George of Palm Coast, Fla., and Kevin Wood and his wife Marji of Mehoopany; his grandsons: Matt Sprague (Vanessa) of Mehoopany, Joseph Sprague (Jessica) of Mehoopany, Cody Wood of Colby, Kansas, and Shane Wood of Mehoopany; his great-grandchildren: Rylee Sprague, Carson Sprague, Gavin Hordesky, and Tyler Hordesky; and his extended family of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Robert and Vicky Long of Laceyville, Sandy and John Merritt of LeRaysville, and Kathy and Gary Kulah of Auburn Center; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Gary Wood (d. Feb. 16, 2012).
A memorial service for Norm was held on Friday morning, Jan. 31, from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, with Rev. Charles Bishop of the Transue and Elk Lake Community Churches officiating. A Military Honor Service preceded the memorial service and was conducted by the members of the Rought Hall American Legion Post #510, the Dennis Strong American Legion Post # 457, and the Endless Mountains V.F.W. Post # 3583.
Interment was to follow at the Beaver Meadows Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Norm's name to the Hunts for Healing, 3 Coburn Hill Road, Laceyville, PA 18623, to the Goodwill Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 207, Laceyville, PA 18623, or to the Meshoppen Ambulance Company, P.O. Box 118, Meshoppen, PA 18630.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Feb. 5, 2020