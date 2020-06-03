|
May 19, 2020
Olivia Jane Strunk, 31, of Tunkhannock, and most recently of Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born on May 21, 1988, she was the daughter of Kathryn Strunk and Robert Strunk, both of Tunkhannock.
Liv was a 2006 graduate of Tunkhannock Area High School and a 2017 graduate of Keystone College, where she majored in business and marketing. While attending Keystone, she enjoyed participating in several theater productions with the Keystone College Players.
Olivia found great happiness in spending time with her daughter Althea. She was an avid writer, loved the theater and loved to dance. She also loved spending time at the beach and enjoyed taking trips to New York City. Liv truly expressed herself as a strong, independent person through fashion, often times setting trends with her unique outfits along with her elaborate collection of high heels.
Though Olivia faced obstacles in her short life, she had overcome many of them and was preparing to live her life by the beach, with her daughter Althea, working in an industry she loved. We are all greatly saddened by her death, and we cannot begin to express how much she will be missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Liv is survived by her daughter, Althea Nelson; her sister, Miranda Woodruff; her maternal grandparents: Cyril and Judith Harvey; her paternal grandmother, Lois Strunk; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Olivia was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, David Strunk.
A Celebration of Life, that will be open to friends and family, will be held at a later date.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc., 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Althea Nelson Educational Fund, c/o Community Bank NA, 198 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner from June 3 to June 4, 2020