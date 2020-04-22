|
|
Orin W. Jaquish, Lt. Col. U.S. Air Force Ret. Res., April 17, 1924-April 14, 2020.
Orin was born on Putnam Street in Tunkhannock to Wyoming County Agent John J. and Mabel (Robbins) Jaquish.
Drafted in 1943, he trained as a medic before transferring to the Army Air Corps to earn wings as a fighter pilot. His time in active, reserve and National Guard service totaled more than 28 years.
A Penn State graduate, he worked as a vocational agriculture teacher for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Soil Conservation Service, and as a surface mine inspector with the U.S. Department of the Interior. After retirement, he devoted his time to traveling, building, and establishing an antique mall, collecting and other hobbies.
He leaves his wife of 69 years, Barbara Prevost Jaquish; daughters: Linda, Virginia and Rebecca; sons: William and Louis; grandchildren; and great grandchildren. A sister Charlotte and brother David remain.
He was preceded by first wife Leta (May) Jaquish; parents; brothers: John, George and William; and sisters: Elaine and Cynthia.
He departed this life from his farm on Russell Hill with services by his friend Rev. David Hinkley, and laid to rest in the Prevost Cemetery.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 22, 2020