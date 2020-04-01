|
Baby Paisley Michelle Zickler, infant daughter of Kelsey Michelle Caines and Steven Lawrence Zickler II of Wyalusing, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Besides her parents, Baby Paisley is survived by her maternal grandparents, Victor and Michelle Caines of Meshoppen; paternal grandparents, Steven and Mary Zickler of Wyalusing; aunts and uncles: Karley and Brian Davis of Montrose, Tasha and Buddy Wadsworth of New Albany, and Joshua and Sam Zickler of Mehoopany; and cousins: Hunter Davis, Lincoln Zickler, and Weston Wadsworth. She is also survived by her maternal great-grandparents: Mike and Judy Buaman of Meshoppen, Trudi Caines of Meshoppen, Tom Caines Sr. of Springville, and Ray Buckingham of Meshoppen; her paternal great-grandparents: James Norkonk of Tunkhannock, Marion Canfield of Wyalusing, and Lawrence Zickler of Monroeton; as well as many great aunts and uncles and extended family.
A private service for Baby Paisley will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 8206 SR 6, Meshoppen, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 1, 2020