Patricia Katherine Imbriani, 73, of Tunkhannock, passed into the Lord's care on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.
Born in Teaneck, N.J., on Jan. 27,1947, Patricia was the daughter of the late Ernest and Marie Schultz Kline. She attended local schools and was a graduate of the Westwood High School, class of 1961.
If you knew Patricia, you would say she was a workaholic. She enjoyed working as a dietary aide at the Gardens Nursing Home Tunkhannock and prior businesses at this location for the past 38 years. She enjoyed sewing and needle point crafts, planting a bountiful garden for her and her family. She was also an animal lover and was proud to show off her pets. To Patricia, spending time with her children and grandchildren were always her highest priority in her heart.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents Ernest and Marie.
Patricia is survived by her daughter Debbie Wilmarth and her husband Neil, Lemon; sons: David, Jermyn; and Christopher and his wife Cheryl, Ashley; sister Jeanie Lambe, Warwick, N.Y.; grandchildren: Amanda, Nathan, Emily and Nicholas Wilmarth; and Matthew and Gianni Imbriani; and her three pups: Laverne, Shirley, and Gladys who recently passed.
A memorial visitation will be held this Friday, Sept. 18 at the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark Street, Plains Township, from 5 to 7 p.m. CDC and state guidelines will be followed and all attending are kindly asked to wear a mask for entry to the establishment.