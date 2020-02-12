|
Patricia Novicke-Schwoebel of Falls passed away peacefully at Allied Services Skilled Nursing in Scranton on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 - a few days after celebrating her 77th birthday - following a lengthy illness. She was the wife of Richard Schwoebel.
Patricia was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and raised in Elizabeth, N.J.
She moved to Falls in 1990. A graduate of Centenary College, Patricia was active in the Lake Winola area as the owner of several businesses. She also resided in Susquehanna County for a period of time and developed many friendships there.
Patricia is survived by her daughters: Liesl Marie of California and Louisa Ann of New Jersey; son Jon Timothy of Falls; and granddaughter Brandi Lynn.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Sharon; mother Genevieve; and brothers: Lawrence and Gregory.
Patricia's family would like to thank the staff at Allied Services Skilled Nursing for their compassionate care during her illness.
A graveside blessing for Patricia was held Wednesday morning, Feb. 5, from the Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola, with Rev. Patrick Albert and Deacon Ray Pieretti of St. Mary of the Lake Church presiding.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Feb. 12, 2020