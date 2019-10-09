|
Patricia J. Stevens, 71, of Mehoopany, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Richard G. Stevens.
Born in Factoryville on Aug. 24, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth Schlesser Harvey.
She was a 1966 graduate of Tunkhannock High School.
Pat was a member of the Jenningsville United Methodist Church Women's Groups, an EMT for FWM Ambulance, coached softball and baseball for 14 years, and drove school bus for 31 years.
In addition to her husband, Rick, she is survived by her son, Richard D. and wife Gina of Jenningsville; daughters: Lisa Croasdale of Falls, Tammy Mowry and husband Alex of South Auburn, April Powers and husband Mark of Lake Carey; brother David Harvey and wife Carol; sister Caroline Innamorati and husband Robert; grandchildren: Cody, Kristyn, and Shelby Croasdale, Lacey and Eric Evans, Patrick and Ashlee Butkiewicz, Mariah and Ricky Stevens, Amanda and Jason Mowry, Cambria and Milania Powers.
Family and friends are invited to attend Pat's funeral service which will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m. from the Jenningsville United Methodist Church, 1857 SR 4002, Mehoopany, with Pastor Charles Bishop and Pastor Julie Rosensteel presiding.
Interment will follow in North Flat Cemetery, Laceyville.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Pat's name to the Jenningsville United Methodist Church Women's Group, 1857 SR 4002, Mehoopany, PA 18629.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Oct. 9, 2019