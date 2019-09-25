Home

PAUL BRINTON

PAUL BRINTON Obituary
Paul S. Brinton Jr., 81, of Biglerville, formerly of Downingtown and Tunkhannock, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Paul was the son of the late Paul S. Brinton Sr. and Florence Meechum Brinton.

He is survived by his daughter Sherry (Carl) Dulaney of Towanda; sons: Thomas Brinton Sr. of Forkston Township, and Timothy Brinton of King of Prussia; brother Michael Brinton (PJ) of Downingtown; nine grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

A private memorial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Sept. 25, 2019
