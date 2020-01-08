|
Paul G. Condeelis Jr., 70, of Falls, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center surrounded by his family after experiencing a medical emergency.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Paul E. and Agnes A. Sowa Condeelis.
He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and Lackawanna Junior College with a degree in business. After serving in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, he worked at Clark Summit State Hospital until he retired in 2009.
He loved helping others and continued to service his community by volunteering at the Lake Winola Fire Company, Station 12, for many years until he was recognized as a lifetime member.
He was a devoted father and is survived by a son Paul M. Condeelis and his wife Tammy of Bentonville, Ark.; a daughter Renee Lipisko and her husband Stan of Falls; a brother Richard Condeelis and his wife Maryellen of Mehoopany; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son Christopher Condeelis; and a sister Cynthia Condeelis Shallow.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Paul on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m. from St. Mary of the Lake Church in Lake Winola. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola.
Visitation took place Tuesday evening at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 West Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Memorial contributions can be made to the Lake Winola Fire Company, P.O. Box 73, Lake Winola, PA 18625.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Lake Winola Fire Company, P.O. Box 73, Lake Winola, PA 18625.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Jan. 8, 2020